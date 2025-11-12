A community of fans, creators and futurists who are eager to try and share creations from the upcoming “Imagine” experience. IMAGINE ($IMAGINE) is more than just a memecoin — it's a movement. Built on the power of collective dreams, IMAGINE brings together a vibrant, fast-growing community of degens, visionaries, and meme lovers. Fueled by good vibes, humor, and the belief in building something bigger than just a chart, IMAGINE is redefining what it means to hold. No fake promises, no corporate fluff — just pure meme energy and grassroots momentum. Join us and IMAGINE the possibilities. The future is fun — and it's just getting started.