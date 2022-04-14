iloveyousomatcha (ILYSM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into iloveyousomatcha (ILYSM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

iloveyousomatcha (ILYSM) Information I love you so matcha is a community driven token and is more than just a memecoin — it's a tribute to the simple things we love: a calm cat, a warm cup of matcha, and the viral joy we see on TikTok when cats and humans alike get excited over it. It's where internet culture meets comfort, creating a cozy corner of Web3 for those who want to smile and vibe. Our main goal is to spread love all across the crypto world.

iloveyousomatcha (ILYSM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for iloveyousomatcha (ILYSM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 33.69K $ 33.69K $ 33.69K Total Supply: $ 999.87M $ 999.87M $ 999.87M Circulating Supply: $ 999.87M $ 999.87M $ 999.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.69K $ 33.69K $ 33.69K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about iloveyousomatcha (ILYSM) price

iloveyousomatcha (ILYSM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of iloveyousomatcha (ILYSM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ILYSM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ILYSM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ILYSM's tokenomics, explore ILYSM token's live price!

