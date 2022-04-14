Idexo (IDO) Tokenomics
Idexo has built a cross-chain NFT API that anyone can use to build NFTs and Marketplaces into their applications in just a few lines of code and a simplified economic model that enables transactions to happen with just an API key rather than a blockchain wallet and with stable pricing for methods on different chains such as Arweave, Avalanche, BSC, Ethereum and Polygon with more in the pipeline. This is especially useful for games and web applications and yet has broad use cases across many different industries and great appeal to the vast majority of developers who have yet to adopt blockchain.
Idexo used its own platform to create novel innovations such as letting users mint NFTs on Twitter and Telegram with simple commands. These growth hacks led to rapid growth of the idexo Community to 30K on Telegram and 16K on Twitter in a few short months. Idexo has since turned this into a product called the Community Development Kit that any project can use to growth their user base with NFT-based programs. Idexo has recently signed its first CDK customer and has many more interested.
Understanding the tokenomics of Idexo (IDO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IDO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IDO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.