Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER) Information $HYPER is a memecoin built on Solana, inspired by the viral “hyperpigmentation” meme with over 20B views on TikTok. But it’s more than just a meme. We’re building a real ecosystem with fun, on-chain products that bring utility and purpose. Our goal is to combine meme culture with actual value creation for holders through product revenue, token burns, and community ownership. The ambition is to a positive addition to the solana memecoin space! Official Website: https://hyperonsol.com/ Buy $HYPER Now!

Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.57M $ 19.57M $ 19.57M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.57M $ 19.57M $ 19.57M All-Time High: $ 0.02977547 $ 0.02977547 $ 0.02977547 All-Time Low: $ 0.00199354 $ 0.00199354 $ 0.00199354 Current Price: $ 0.0195749 $ 0.0195749 $ 0.0195749 Learn more about Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER) price

Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $HYPER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $HYPER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $HYPER's tokenomics, explore $HYPER token's live price!

