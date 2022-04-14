Hyper Utility (HYPU) Tokenomics
The project is focused on providing advanced solutions for traders within the blockchain ecosystem. The upcoming full beta release is scheduled for the second week of January, with plans to integrate Monad as soon as it becomes available. Efforts are underway to expand bridging capabilities, allowing for connections with additional blockchains and assets within the Hyperliquid platform. Additionally, a streamlined exit process from Hyperliquid to Solana is being implemented, alongside the introduction of advanced analytics tools, including top 10 holder analysis and detailed statistical insights. The development team actively incorporates community feedback to guide the continuous enhancement of the platform's features, ensuring it meets the needs of its users.
Understanding the tokenomics of Hyper Utility (HYPU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HYPU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HYPU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
