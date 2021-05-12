Husky Avax (HUSKY) Tokenomics
The First and Original dog on Avalanche.
First merchandise token on Avax! Husky Avax is a token that was stealth-launched on May 12th, 2021 and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain. It features locked initial liquidity, a hard-capped supply, has no team allocation, and will have no airdrops. Husky benefits immensely by running on Avalanche, where secure and decentralized transactions are fast, cheap, and environmentally friendly.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HUSKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HUSKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
