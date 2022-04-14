Hummingbot (HBOT) Tokenomics
The Hummingbot Governance Token (HBOT) is a standard ERC-20 Ethereum token that lets holders to decide how the Hummingbot codebase changes and to govern the Hummingbot Foundation. Hummingbot Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation that facilitates decentralized maintenance and governance of the Hummingbot codebase, powered by HBOT token holders.
Hummingbot is the leading open source crypto trading bot, used by thousands of individual and professional traders and developers. Its modular architecture lets users build and maintain connectors, strategies, and other components independently, and many users have modified and customized the Hummingbot software for their own use. The Hummingbot codebase is free and publicly available at https://github.com/hummingbot/hummingbot under the Apache 2.0 open source license.
Hummingbot (HBOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hummingbot (HBOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HBOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HBOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.