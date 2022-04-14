Hudi (HUDI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hudi (HUDI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hudi (HUDI) Information HUDI is the #1 DeFi data monetization ecosystem that empowers people and organizations to collect, enrich and trade their data for a profit. For each transaction, HUDI redistributes up to 70% of the total value and 50% goes to data owners. Official Website: https://humandataincome.com/ Buy HUDI Now!

Hudi (HUDI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hudi (HUDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.92M $ 5.92M $ 5.92M Total Supply: $ 69.42M $ 69.42M $ 69.42M Circulating Supply: $ 23.21M $ 23.21M $ 23.21M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.71M $ 17.71M $ 17.71M All-Time High: $ 4.76 $ 4.76 $ 4.76 All-Time Low: $ 0.01613198 $ 0.01613198 $ 0.01613198 Current Price: $ 0.255119 $ 0.255119 $ 0.255119 Learn more about Hudi (HUDI) price

Hudi (HUDI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hudi (HUDI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HUDI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HUDI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HUDI's tokenomics, explore HUDI token's live price!

HUDI Price Prediction Want to know where HUDI might be heading? Our HUDI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HUDI token's Price Prediction now!

