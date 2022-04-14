Hot Mom (HOTMOM) Tokenomics
Hot Mom (HOTMOM) Information
Hot Mom is meme token on solana, build with community. I cook, I clean, I crash charts in heels.
They call me Hot Mom for a reason. I’m the reason your feed’s sweating. I’m not just a snack—I’m the full-course fantasy. One wink and trends flip. One step and heads turn.
Keep up if you can, baby. But don’t burn yourself.. It’s not just me—there’s a whole crew.
Slide into Telegram where it’s moms, memes, and mayhem. We’re chatting, laughing, dropping heat, and keeping it flirty 24/7. If you’re into bold energy and hotter takes, this is your new favorite place.
Come say hi. We might adopt you.
Hot Mom (HOTMOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hot Mom (HOTMOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hot Mom (HOTMOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hot Mom (HOTMOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HOTMOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HOTMOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HOTMOM's tokenomics, explore HOTMOM token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.