Hopper the Rabbit (HOPPER) Information First community-driven memecoin on SUI inspired by the SUI blockchain that features as fast, energetic and playful spirit of rabbits. Hopper combines the power of meme culture with the accessibility of SUI blockchain, creating a vibrant, fast-growing ecosystem where anyone can join the fun. Whether the user is a crypto enthusiast or just looking to ride the next wave of memes on SUI, Hopper the rabbit offers a lighthearted yet rewarding experience for them Official Website: https://hoppersui.com/ Buy HOPPER Now!

Market Cap: $ 105.37K
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 105.37K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Hopper the Rabbit (HOPPER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hopper the Rabbit (HOPPER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOPPER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOPPER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOPPER's tokenomics, explore HOPPER token's live price!

