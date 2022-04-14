hood rat (HOODRAT) Tokenomics
hood rat (HOODRAT) Information
HOODRAT is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain, centered on community participation and decentralized culture. HOODRAT is a Community backed token , with all supply distributed and liquidity locked to promote transparency and equity. The HOODRAT token has no formal utility and functions primarily as a social token, shaped by its community through memes, culture, and collective engagement.
hood rat (HOODRAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for hood rat (HOODRAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
hood rat (HOODRAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of hood rat (HOODRAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HOODRAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HOODRAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
HOODRAT Price Prediction
Disclaimer
