HOG (HOG) Information

What is $HOG on Solana? Well, it’s simple. Everyone in the entire world loves hedgehogs. The Chinese Emperor had a hedgehog as a pet, and Elon Musk uses the hedgehog as both his mascot for TSLA as well as a pet for one of his children. Now you have the world’s favorite pet as a memecoin with a doxed Dev from Doge-1 and Catboy that combined for more than a 100M market cap. HOG is one of the only meme coins that has a live mascot out on the market.