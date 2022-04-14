Herity Network (HER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Herity Network (HER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Herity Network (HER) Information Herity Network (https://herity.io/) is a unique Legal BSC project that plans to deliver a safer crypto investment ecosystem to all of its users. They will offer: A Crypto Seed Investment platform, providing an opportunity to their community to invest as if they were Venture Capital investors. Usually this is provided for big companies or important figures from the Crypto world. Not with Herity Network, their aim is to make every community member a VC investor. The projects that will be in the Seed Financing pools will have a legal entity attached, with fully doxed teams, making it a safe investment for their community in order to eliminate any scams or rug pulls from the get-go. An NFT marketplace, but with a ‘’twist’’. Besides the fact that already have 18 NFT artists already onboard that are in the top 200 NFT artists in the World, they will also offer free services for anyone who has design, drawing or any artistic skill, to be trained and helped in becoming an NFT artist. They already have over 20 real life artists that will launch their collections in the near future. A Charity Platform. The Herity Team feels that every profit made, comes with a responsibility, therefore they created an NGO that will give back to the word trough charity donations using a part of their profits, in ensuring that the funds will reach the cause in a full transparency. Herity Network’s motto is ‘’Helping the Little Guy’’ , meaning that they wish to give an opportunity to normal people, to invest in legal and audited projects, as well as owning a piece of art before it becomes too expensive. Official Website: https://herity.io/ Buy HER Now!

Herity Network (HER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Herity Network (HER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 128.62K $ 128.62K $ 128.62K Total Supply: $ 95.00M $ 95.00M $ 95.00M Circulating Supply: $ 47.40M $ 47.40M $ 47.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 257.79K $ 257.79K $ 257.79K All-Time High: $ 0.04759418 $ 0.04759418 $ 0.04759418 All-Time Low: $ 0.00231474 $ 0.00231474 $ 0.00231474 Current Price: $ 0.00269308 $ 0.00269308 $ 0.00269308 Learn more about Herity Network (HER) price

Herity Network (HER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Herity Network (HER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HER's tokenomics, explore HER token's live price!

