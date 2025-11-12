Habitat (HABITAT) Tokenomics
Habitat (HABITAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Habitat (HABITAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Habitat (HABITAT) Information
Habitat converts wasted renewable energy into AI compute power. Over 100 TWh of renewable electricity is curtailed globally each year, representing billions in lost value. We address this by deploying industrial-scale edge data centers that redirect surplus energy into productive compute, with an upcoming marketplace where operators can source customers and keep hardware profitable.
We run 45 MW of solar infrastructure with 1.5 GW in the pipeline, building decentralized AI and Web3 hardware infrastructure created for and powered by the crypto community.
Habitat (HABITAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Habitat (HABITAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HABITAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HABITAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HABITAT's tokenomics, explore HABITAT token's live price!
HABITAT Price Prediction
Want to know where HABITAT might be heading? Our HABITAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for