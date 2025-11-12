Habitat converts wasted renewable energy into AI compute power. Over 100 TWh of renewable electricity is curtailed globally each year, representing billions in lost value. We address this by deploying industrial-scale edge data centers that redirect surplus energy into productive compute, with an upcoming marketplace where operators can source customers and keep hardware profitable.

We run 45 MW of solar infrastructure with 1.5 GW in the pipeline, building decentralized AI and Web3 hardware infrastructure created for and powered by the crypto community.