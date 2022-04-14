Gyroscope GYD (GYD) Tokenomics
GYD is a resilient stablecoin with risk control on auto-pilot. GYD is fully backed by a set of assets with fundamental innovations in risk control built in at the protocol level to automate diversification and redundancy.
These innovations include automated risk diversification rules, optimized minting and redemption design that guides the protocol on how to use reserve assets to maintain stability, and multiple layers of redundancy in price feeds and circuit breakers.
Understanding the tokenomics of Gyroscope GYD (GYD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GYD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GYD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
