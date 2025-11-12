GULL (GULL) Tokenomics
GULL (GULL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GULL (GULL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GULL (GULL) Information
Gull Network is the flagship AI infrstructure on Manta, aiming to build an ecosystem powered by the Gull AI. Starting with a DEX to act as the center of the grand vision, Gull will be expanding the AI ecosystem by launching more AI powered products or features like AI token launcher, AI memes etc.
✅ Simplified DeFi Integration: Setup DeFi protocols such as pools and farms without coding, broadening accessibility to advanced financial functions, customized yield farming and staking systems
✅ Secure and Equitable Trading: With sniper-proof LP listing, GullNetwork ensures a fair trading environment that protects against front-running and promotes equal opportunity for participants.
✅ Tokenization and Liquidity Support: Suite for token creation, liquidity loans, and AMM setup, complemented by development tools for DApps, UI, and website creation.
✅ AI Powered Token Launcher: The integration of AI technology has elevated and streamlined the token launching capabilities of Gull Network. It makes the process of token creation more easy and intuitive than ever before.
GULL (GULL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GULL (GULL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GULL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GULL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
