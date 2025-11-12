Glowbi is a character-led IP that has already completed three coordinated launches on Abstract: Mysterious seeds, $GROW token, and Glowbuds NFTs. These assets demonstrated how entertainment, storytelling, and creator-aligned economics can bring real, sustainable value to Abstract and the creators. Our approach was deliberately designed to showcase what high-quality IP can achieve on-chain while onboarding culture and users from other ecosystems. Launching with top artists and welcoming their collector communities from across chains brings fresh liquidity and cultural energy into Abstract. Our mission is to make Abstract the home of the strongest IP-driven tokens by curating and launching with top artists across chains, which we execute through the GROW Agency.