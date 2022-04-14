Gotti Token (GOTTI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gotti Token (GOTTI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gotti Token (GOTTI) Information Gotti is the gold standard of tokens. 420x more rare than 1 Bitcoin. We are the premiere store of wealth on the Solana Blockchain. Official Website: https://gottitoken.io/

Gotti Token (GOTTI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gotti Token (GOTTI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.06M $ 2.06M $ 2.06M Total Supply: $ 50.00K $ 50.00K $ 50.00K Circulating Supply: $ 50.00K $ 50.00K $ 50.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.06M $ 2.06M $ 2.06M All-Time High: $ 4,141.09 $ 4,141.09 $ 4,141.09 All-Time Low: $ 23.6 $ 23.6 $ 23.6 Current Price: $ 41.13 $ 41.13 $ 41.13 Learn more about Gotti Token (GOTTI) price

Gotti Token (GOTTI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gotti Token (GOTTI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOTTI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOTTI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOTTI's tokenomics, explore GOTTI token's live price!

GOTTI Price Prediction Want to know where GOTTI might be heading? Our GOTTI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

