GOOSEAI (GOOSE) Information $GOOSE is a memetic yet functional token designed to bridge decentralized finance, artificial intelligence, and digital art. Unlike traditional meme coins, $GOOSE integrates AI-driven art discovery, interactive engagement, and community governance, creating an evolving ecosystem where artists and collectors actively participate. By combining AI-driven recommendations, live discovery threads, and smart contract-based governance, GOOSEAI enhances visibility for digital artists while maintaining transparency and fairness. The platform merges artificial intelligence, blockchain, and creative expression, making art discovery more engaging, dynamic, and community-driven. Official Website: https://gooseai.io/ Whitepaper: https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:US:41e13c9e-0b1c-4dbd-88ad-1edf1a056318 Buy GOOSE Now!

Market Cap: $ 37.78K
Total Supply: $ 999.10M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.10M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.78K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

GOOSEAI (GOOSE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GOOSEAI (GOOSE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of GOOSE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOOSE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

