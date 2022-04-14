GOATSE (GOATSE) Tokenomics
GOATSE (GOATSE) Information
GOATSE ($GOATSE) is a next-generation meme coin, harnessing the power of blockchain technology to turn internet culture into a financial force. 🚀 Inspired by a legendary meme, $GOATSE merges bold humor with cutting-edge innovation, offering a unique token that embraces the fun, freedom, and creativity of the crypto space. It’s a project built for those who understand that technology can be both playful and powerful, driving a community that celebrates the intersection of culture and digital assets. With $GOATSE, we’re pushing the boundaries of what a meme coin can be. ⚡ This is more than just a viral trend; it’s a movement driven by technology, inclusivity, and the limitless potential of decentralized finance. Whether you're here for the laughs, the tech, or the future of blockchain, $GOATSE is ready to lead the way into a new era of digital currency—where creativity and innovation go hand in hand.
GOATSE (GOATSE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GOATSE (GOATSE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GOATSE (GOATSE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GOATSE (GOATSE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOATSE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOATSE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GOATSE's tokenomics, explore GOATSE token's live price!
GOATSE Price Prediction
Want to know where GOATSE might be heading? Our GOATSE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.