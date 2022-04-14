GNME MINING GAME (GNME) Information

GNME is a Web3 mining simulation game on the Solana blockchain, accessible via Telegram. Players experience crypto mining without needing specialized hardware. Users register through a Telegram bot to get a mining wallet. The core mechanic is "Hash Power," purchased with SOL (Solana's cryptocurrency). Every 0.1 SOL buys 100 Hash Power. The game generates 1200 blocks daily, with players earning $GNME tokens based on their Hash Power share. Rewards are claimable every 15 minutes. GNME has a fixed supply of 21 million tokens. The Telegram interface is clean and accessible, using inline keyboards for navigation. Players can easily check earnings, buy Hash Power, or view stats. GNME blends idle game mechanics with real crypto dynamics, appealing to blockchain enthusiasts. However, as it involves real money and market volatility, it should be approached as a high-risk, educational experience rather than an investment. This unique game offers insights into crypto mining and blockchain mechanics, suited for those interested in digital currencies and virtual economies.