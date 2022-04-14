GIGABRAIN (GIGA🧠) Information

Outsmart AI, Win Crypto Rewards.

Create unbreakable AI agents or challenge existing ones. Set up prize pools and watch others attempt to break your agent's defenses, or try breaking other creators' agents to claim their rewards. Successfully convince an agent to release its funds and claim the prize pool.

Turn prompt engineering into a competitive game. Each attempt requires more skill as fees increase exponentially. Create puzzles that stand the test or solve them to earn rewards.

Test your skills at GigaBrain.so 🧠