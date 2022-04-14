Giga POTUS (POTUS) Tokenomics
Giga POTUS is a community-driven meme token that draws humorous inspiration from presidential themes. It aims to offer an entertaining digital asset experience with references to “executive gains,” patriotic imagery, and light-hearted “presidential” branding. The token does not claim any official affiliation with real-world political figures or entities. Its primary goal is to unify enthusiastic holders under a comedic yet cohesive brand that underscores community strength and camaraderie in the crypto space, providing a fun environment where supporters can enjoy themed games, memes, and interactive engagements while celebrating the project’s satirical take on “presidential” power.
Understanding the tokenomics of Giga POTUS (POTUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POTUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POTUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
