Giga POTUS (POTUS) Information Giga POTUS is a community-driven meme token that draws humorous inspiration from presidential themes. It aims to offer an entertaining digital asset experience with references to “executive gains,” patriotic imagery, and light-hearted “presidential” branding. The token does not claim any official affiliation with real-world political figures or entities. Its primary goal is to unify enthusiastic holders under a comedic yet cohesive brand that underscores community strength and camaraderie in the crypto space, providing a fun environment where supporters can enjoy themed games, memes, and interactive engagements while celebrating the project’s satirical take on “presidential” power. Official Website: https://gigapotus.com/ Buy POTUS Now!

Market Cap: $ 45.74K
Total Supply: $ 999.89M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.89M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 45.74K
All-Time High: $ 0.00232126
All-Time Low: $ 0.00004423
Current Price: $ 0

Giga POTUS (POTUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Giga POTUS (POTUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POTUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POTUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POTUS's tokenomics, explore POTUS token's live price!

