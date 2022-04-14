ghostwire (GWIRE) Information

ghostwire is an a no-code AI agent creation project, allowing users to spin up unique, personalized agents within minutes - and launch them within seconds. Users can assign a personality to an agent - as well as a main directive - and share their creations with the community.

ghostwire features a number of 'anomalous' agents, overwriting, interfacing and changing their own environment and the platform itself, when appropriate.