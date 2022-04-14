Ghibli Mubarak (GMUBARAK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ghibli Mubarak (GMUBARAK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ghibli Mubarak (GMUBARAK) Information GMUBARAK is a decentralized memecoin on the BNB Chain with no team, no taxes, and no presale. Inspired by cultural symbolism and driven entirely by its community, the project represents a movement centered on organic growth, transparency, and user-led momentum. GMUBARAK’s purpose is to celebrate community power and offer a resilient, self-sustaining asset in the memecoin space. With zero developer control and 100% of the supply in circulation, it stands as a statement of trustless, narrative-driven crypto culture. Official Website: https://gmubarak.com/ Whitepaper: https://gmubarak.gitbook.io/gmubarak Buy GMUBARAK Now!

Ghibli Mubarak (GMUBARAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ghibli Mubarak (GMUBARAK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 75.49K $ 75.49K $ 75.49K Total Supply: $ 420.00T $ 420.00T $ 420.00T Circulating Supply: $ 420.00T $ 420.00T $ 420.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 75.49K $ 75.49K $ 75.49K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Ghibli Mubarak (GMUBARAK) price

Ghibli Mubarak (GMUBARAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ghibli Mubarak (GMUBARAK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GMUBARAK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GMUBARAK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GMUBARAK's tokenomics, explore GMUBARAK token's live price!

GMUBARAK Price Prediction Want to know where GMUBARAK might be heading? Our GMUBARAK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GMUBARAK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!