GENZAI by Virtuals (GENZAI) Information

GENZAI is an AI-driven platform that enhances productivity, automates trading, and streamlines crypto interactions using advanced large language models (LLMs). Key features include text-to-trade, text-to-transact, multi-wallet capabilities, and predictive AI technology from the Allora Network for ETH and BTC price forecasts.

The platform also introduces AI agents like Dr. Sophia, an AI therapist on Telegram offering mental health support, and dynamic personas such as Genzai and Dude on Acid, fostering engagement on platforms like X (Twitter). GENZAI combines utility and innovation to redefine trading and productivity in the crypto space.