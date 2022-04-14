Gary Gonesler (GONESLER) Information

Gary Gonesler is here to shake up the meme coin world. Unlike the countless Inu clones flooding the market, $GONESLER brings a fresh take, paying homage to the anticipated departure of Gary Gensler. Launched as a true community-driven project, $GONESLER came into existence stealthily, with no presale, zero taxes, and liquidity burned to protect the community.

COMMUNITY TAKE OVER!

The original developer burned their tokens, transferring full control to the community, now led by GonslerCTO. With the contract renounced and no formal roadmap, $GONESLER is powered purely by meme energy and community support. This coin is for the people, by the people—forever. Let $GONESLER lead the way in making meme coins great again.