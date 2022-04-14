Gameflip (FLP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gameflip (FLP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gameflip (FLP) Information The new decentralized ecosystem is founded by Gameflip, a venture-backed technology company which operates a robust digital goods marketplace with millions of users. Gameflip is a corporation based in Silicon Valley, California, USA. The company is managed by gaming industry experts with decades of combined experience, and funded by top tier venture capital investors. Established in 2014, Gameflip has already been at the forefront addressing the largely unmet demand for liquidity for digital goods. Official Website: https://fliptoken.gameflip.com/ Whitepaper: https://tokensale.gameflip.com/static/Gameflip_whitepaper.pdf Buy FLP Now!

Gameflip (FLP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gameflip (FLP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 532.31K $ 532.31K $ 532.31K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 56.40M $ 56.40M $ 56.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 943.82K $ 943.82K $ 943.82K All-Time High: $ 0.268295 $ 0.268295 $ 0.268295 All-Time Low: $ 0.00103957 $ 0.00103957 $ 0.00103957 Current Price: $ 0.00943815 $ 0.00943815 $ 0.00943815 Learn more about Gameflip (FLP) price

Gameflip (FLP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gameflip (FLP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLP's tokenomics, explore FLP token's live price!

