What is Galvan?
Galvan is a gamified Web3 health and wellness platform founded by healthcare and blockchain experts with the mission to “galvanize” humanity to invest in wellness.
This mission is being accomplished through an ecosystem that rewards you for making healthy choices, informs you about ways to care for yourself and others, and empowers you to own and control your health data. By leveraging blockchain technology and a unique Proof of Action distribution algorithm, Galvan is turning self-care into a reward-generating activity and reintroducing personal accountability.
What is IZE?
Put Galvan and IZE together and you get galvanize: to shock or excite someone into taking action. IZE is the native utility token of the Galvan Blockchain and incentivizes all the right actions in the ecosystem, from running a node to going on a run.
IZE is used for:
- Fees for processing transactions
- Staking for new voting proposals
- Rewarding active Node Owners
- Rewarding healthy decisions in the Galvan Wellness App (coming soon)
- Purchasing health and wellness products in the Galvan Marketplace (coming soon)
You can get a deeper dive of IZE in Galvan’s Litepaper: https://www.galvan.health/litepaper
What is the Galvan Blockchain?
The Galvan Blockchain is a layer-2 of Ethereum focused specifically on empowering wellness. It is unique for three reasons:
- The “Proof of Action” distribution algorithm that follows Swiss utility token standards
- Scalable blockchain-rewards system for healthy actions
- Easy participation through Node Software
The long-term vision of the Galvan Blockchain is to become the foundation for health and wellness data and transactions. Imagine a world where you can store and manage a decentralized health record, earn rewards and subsidize healthcare costs through healthy actions, and participate in peer-to-peer research studies—all powered by the Galvan Blockchain.
Galvan (IZE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Galvan (IZE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Galvan (IZE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Galvan (IZE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IZE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IZE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand IZE's tokenomics, explore IZE token's live price!
