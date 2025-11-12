FTF100 (FTF100) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FTF100 (FTF100), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FTF100 (FTF100) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FTF100 (FTF100), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 73.07K $ 73.07K $ 73.07K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 73.07K $ 73.07K $ 73.07K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FTF100 (FTF100) price Buy FTF100 Now!

FTF100 (FTF100) Information FTF100 is a decentralized cryptocurrency project on the Solana network with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. The project focuses on building a creator-centric ecosystem and providing interactive educational tools and financial literacy resources. FTF100 aims to support community engagement, allowing token holders to participate in content interaction and educational activities. The team plans to expand token utility and educational features as the project develops. FTF100 is a decentralized cryptocurrency project on the Solana network with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. The project focuses on building a creator-centric ecosystem and providing interactive educational tools and financial literacy resources. FTF100 aims to support community engagement, allowing token holders to participate in content interaction and educational activities. The team plans to expand token utility and educational features as the project develops. Official Website: https://flipthefootsie100.com Whitepaper: https://flipthefootsie100.com

FTF100 (FTF100) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FTF100 (FTF100) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FTF100 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FTF100 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FTF100's tokenomics, explore FTF100 token's live price!

FTF100 Price Prediction Want to know where FTF100 might be heading? Our FTF100 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FTF100 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!