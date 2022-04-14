FRUG (FRUG) Information

FRUG is a meme coin born from the frustration of repeated rug pulls in the crypto space. Created by artist Besol, FRUG represents resilience, persistence, and the collective spirit of a community tired of being scammed. The character, inspired by Lurch from the Addams Family, embodies an unshakable frog that’s seen it all—laid-back, emotionless, and indifferent.

FRUG aims to combine memes and art in a unique way, involving the community at every step. There is no formal team or roadmap; just an artist and a passionate community driving the project forward. FRUG’s evolution is transparent, with community members actively shaping its direction, making it a refreshing addition to the meme coin universe.