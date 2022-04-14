Frogie (FROGIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Frogie (FROGIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Frogie (FROGIE) Information How about something like ... Frogie is a vibrant meme coin capturing the essence of community-driven cryptocurrency with a fresh artistic twist. In just 2 days, we've amassed over 2000 enthusiastic holders. We are bringing back the true meme vibes through unique and refreshing art, backed by a passionate community. With a dedicated developer consistently delivering amazing artwork, Frogie stands out as a dynamic and engaging token in the crypto space. Join us and be part of the fun! Official Website: https://www.frogie.xyz/ Buy FROGIE Now!

Frogie (FROGIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Frogie (FROGIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.73K $ 17.73K $ 17.73K Total Supply: $ 884.72M $ 884.72M $ 884.72M Circulating Supply: $ 884.72M $ 884.72M $ 884.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.73K $ 17.73K $ 17.73K All-Time High: $ 0.00038806 $ 0.00038806 $ 0.00038806 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001436 $ 0.00001436 $ 0.00001436 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Frogie (FROGIE) price

Frogie (FROGIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Frogie (FROGIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FROGIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FROGIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FROGIE's tokenomics, explore FROGIE token's live price!

FROGIE Price Prediction Want to know where FROGIE might be heading? Our FROGIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

