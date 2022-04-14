Fourxbt (FXBT) Information

Fourxbt is an advanced, fully autonomous AI-driven blockchain analytics tool tailored for the Web3 ecosystem. It combines cutting-edge AI technology with a user-friendly interface to deliver real-time market insights, analytics, and educational content. Operating seamlessly on Twitter (X) and other platforms, the AI Agent ensures users are informed and equipped to navigate the dynamic world of blockchain and crypto.

With 24/7 availability and a direct connection to blockchain networks and news sources, the AI Agent provides an unrivaled blend of precision, efficiency, and privacy. It is designed not just as a passive tool but as an interactive digital assistant that enhances user engagement, from monitoring market trends to answering queries about DeFi and NFTs.