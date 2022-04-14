Forky (FORKY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Forky (FORKY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Forky (FORKY) Information Forky ($FORKY) is a community-owned (CTO) meme token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Originally launched on Four.Meme, the project was abandoned by the developer and revived by passionate community members who saw potential in Forky’s playful spirit. The project embodies the meme culture of decentralization, humor, and collective action. Forky exists purely for entertainment and to cultivate a fun, lighthearted community on BSC, with no roadmap or intrinsic value. Forky’s motto? “Forky is NOT trash”—a testament to turning discarded projects into vibrant community-owned assets. Official Website: https://forkybsc.com/ Buy FORKY Now!

Forky (FORKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Forky (FORKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.15K $ 16.15K $ 16.15K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.15K $ 16.15K $ 16.15K All-Time High: $ 0.01158817 $ 0.01158817 $ 0.01158817 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Forky (FORKY) price

Forky (FORKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Forky (FORKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FORKY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FORKY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FORKY's tokenomics, explore FORKY token's live price!

