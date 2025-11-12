FishWheel ($FISHWHEEL) is a playful yet symbolic memecoin born on Token Mill, the innovative launchpad from Trader Joe, originally on Avalanche and now making waves on Solana. Inspired by the image of a fish inside a wheel, the token embodies the flywheel effect at the heart of Token Mill’s design: gathering fees and reinvesting them to fuel growth. As the flagship coin of Token Mill’s Solana expansion, FishWheel represents both community fun and the perpetual cycle of value creation. More than just a meme, it’s a quirky emblem of the platform’s mission to spin fees into opportunity, with a fish forever powering the wheel of progress.