First Ever Meme Currency (KEKELS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into First Ever Meme Currency (KEKELS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

First Ever Meme Currency (KEKELS) Information KEKELS AS A MEME CURRENCY Kekels is a fictional currency of the satirical "People’s Republic of Kekistan," a meme-based "nation" from Reddit and 4chan. With a flag, "Cult of Kek," and Pepe the Frog, Kekistan parodies real countries. Kekels humorously represents value in this fictional world, with joking exchange rates like 1 Kekel = 0.1 EUR or 1 USD, but it has no real-world value. Official Website: https://kekels-exchange-dashboard.vercel.app/ Buy KEKELS Now!

First Ever Meme Currency (KEKELS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for First Ever Meme Currency (KEKELS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.04K $ 22.04K $ 22.04K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.04K $ 22.04K $ 22.04K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about First Ever Meme Currency (KEKELS) price

First Ever Meme Currency (KEKELS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of First Ever Meme Currency (KEKELS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KEKELS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KEKELS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KEKELS's tokenomics, explore KEKELS token's live price!

KEKELS Price Prediction Want to know where KEKELS might be heading? Our KEKELS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KEKELS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!