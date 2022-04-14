FINS (FINS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FINS (FINS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FINS (FINS) Information $FINS is the integral virtual currency of Shark Island, a richly detailed and interactive digital environment crafted to offer users a unique experience of exploration, adventure, treasure, and community. The project is a Culture Memecoin, launched on Hedera, that merges real life and the virtual world of Web3. The token revolves around music, island activities, beach events, and live NFT auctions. Official Website: https://shark.hashinals.com Whitepaper: https://market.kabila.app/en/mint/468/gfin?state=SOLD_OUT Buy FINS Now!

FINS (FINS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FINS (FINS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 46.26K $ 46.26K $ 46.26K Total Supply: $ 979.60M $ 979.60M $ 979.60M Circulating Supply: $ 844.60M $ 844.60M $ 844.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.65K $ 53.65K $ 53.65K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FINS (FINS) price

FINS (FINS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FINS (FINS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FINS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FINS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FINS's tokenomics, explore FINS token's live price!

