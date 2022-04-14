Feed The World (FW) Information

Feed The World Humanitarian Aid, Powered by Blockchain Feed The World is a nonprofit leveraging blockchain to fund and manage food, water, education, and healthcare projects in underserved communities. Using FW Coin, we ensure transparency, traceability, and impact with every donation. Our mission is rooted in the belief that decentralized technology can deliver aid more efficiently, more fairly, and with greater accountability than traditional systems. Every token sent supports real-world outcomes—like boreholes drilled in Sub-Saharan Africa, food parcels delivered to families in crisis, and Web3 education hubs for young learners. By putting data on-chain and decisions in the hands of the community, Feed The World transforms charity into a transparent, participatory model of global cooperation. Whether you’re a donor, developer, or field partner, your contribution is visible, verifiable, and part of a broader movement to build lasting, equitable infrastructure where it’s needed most.