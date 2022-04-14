Feed The World (FW) Tokenomics
Feed The World Humanitarian Aid, Powered by Blockchain Feed The World is a nonprofit leveraging blockchain to fund and manage food, water, education, and healthcare projects in underserved communities. Using FW Coin, we ensure transparency, traceability, and impact with every donation. Our mission is rooted in the belief that decentralized technology can deliver aid more efficiently, more fairly, and with greater accountability than traditional systems. Every token sent supports real-world outcomes—like boreholes drilled in Sub-Saharan Africa, food parcels delivered to families in crisis, and Web3 education hubs for young learners. By putting data on-chain and decisions in the hands of the community, Feed The World transforms charity into a transparent, participatory model of global cooperation. Whether you’re a donor, developer, or field partner, your contribution is visible, verifiable, and part of a broader movement to build lasting, equitable infrastructure where it’s needed most.
Understanding the tokenomics of Feed The World (FW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
