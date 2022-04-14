Fart Accelerationism (F/ACC) Tokenomics

Fart Accelerationism (F/ACC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Fart Accelerationism (F/ACC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Fart Accelerationism (F/ACC) Information

There once a dev that decided to eat a very bean rich meal after which he had the fastest fart on the planet. Unfortunately he ran out of gas quickly and he was never really able to accelerate the project. Our spouses complain about farting all the time so you could say we never really run out of gas. It only made sense to CTO this beauty of a meme. We will try break the world record for fastest fart to have ever been recorded on chain.

Official Website:
https://facc.gg

Fart Accelerationism (F/ACC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fart Accelerationism (F/ACC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 13.15K
$ 13.15K$ 13.15K
Total Supply:
$ 999.75M
$ 999.75M$ 999.75M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.75M
$ 999.75M$ 999.75M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 13.15K
$ 13.15K$ 13.15K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00414195
$ 0.00414195$ 0.00414195
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Fart Accelerationism (F/ACC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Fart Accelerationism (F/ACC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of F/ACC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many F/ACC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand F/ACC's tokenomics, explore F/ACC token's live price!

F/ACC Price Prediction

Want to know where F/ACC might be heading? Our F/ACC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.