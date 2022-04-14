Discover key insights into FARM2 (FARM2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

FARM2 (FARM2) Information

FARM2 Project Overview

Overview FARM2 is a blockchain-based decentralized agricultural value sharing platform created by Shaw (@shawmakesmagic), the founder of AI16Z, to connect farmers, consumers and investors through DeFi and cross-chain technology. The project uses AI and token incentive mechanisms to improve transparency in the agricultural supply chain, empower small farmers and promote sustainable agricultural development.

Core Functions

Decentralized Finance: Issue FARM2 tokens for payment, staking and governance; provide liquidity mining and low-collateralized loans.

Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain records the entire process of agricultural products from planting to sales to ensure traceability.

AI Optimization: Use AI to predict yields, analyze markets, and help precision agriculture.

Community Governance: Allow coin holders to participate in decision-making through DAO.

Vision FARM2 is committed to increasing small farmers' income, promoting green agriculture, and building a global agricultural value network.