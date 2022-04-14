FAPCOIN (FAPCOIN) Tokenomics
Introducing FAPCOIN: the meme-tastic cryptocurrency that's turning heads in the Solana ecosystem! With a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens, FAPCOIN is designed purely for fun and community engagement, embodying the spirit of memecoins without any inherent utility or functional application. Fueled by vibrant memes and cultural references that resonate with crypto enthusiasts, FAPCOIN invites users to join a lighthearted movement where laughter and positivity reign supreme. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a curious newcomer, FAPCOIN offers an exciting opportunity to engage with a passionate community, share hilarious memes, and partake in the thrill of speculative trading. Designed for those who understand the meme culture and love the magic of internet humor, FAPCOIN celebrates the absurdity and joy of crypto, aiming to foster connections and camaraderie among holders. Join the FAPCOIN family, where the only limit is your creativity, and let's ride the meme wave together! Don't miss your chance to be part of this charming chaos—FAPCOIN: where fun meets finance, but utility takes a backseat!
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FAPCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FAPCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
