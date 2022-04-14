FAML (FAML) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FAML (FAML), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FAML (FAML) Information Introducing the first AI-powered meme family on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)! We're not just another meme coin; we're bringing cutting-edge artificial intelligence to the world of meme culture. Get ready for innovative, hilarious, and constantly evolving memes that will redefine the BSC meme landscape. Join the revolution and be part of the best meme family on BSC! This is the community token. Official Website: https://www.bigbang.fun Buy FAML Now!

FAML (FAML) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FAML (FAML), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.77K $ 14.77K $ 14.77K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.77K $ 14.77K $ 14.77K All-Time High: $ 0.069732 $ 0.069732 $ 0.069732 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FAML (FAML) price

FAML (FAML) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FAML (FAML) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FAML tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FAML tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FAML's tokenomics, explore FAML token's live price!

FAML Price Prediction Want to know where FAML might be heading? Our FAML price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FAML token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!