FAME MMA is the biggest in Europe freak fight federation and a premier combat sports organization that hosts events for celebrities, personalities, top YouTubers, Instagram, Twitch & TikTok superstars and famous professional athletes to fight each other.
Founded in 2018, FAME has run 13 large events, with the upcoming FAME MMA 14 event taking place on the 14th of May. The primary concept behind every event is to bring famous idols to an environment that you would not normally see on a daily basis, which is the octagon, to fight in front of thousands of fans in the venue and even more viewers watching the live stream available as Pay-per-view service.
FAME currently holds the top sales record in the number of sold PPV licenses in Europe.
Understanding the tokenomics of Fame MMA (FAME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FAME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FAME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
