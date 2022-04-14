Evercraft Ecotechnologies (ECET) Information

Evercraft Ecotechnologies introduces the $ECET Token, a cornerstone of their environmentally conscious ecosystem. This token not only offers investors a chance to support sustainable projects but also opens avenues for potential gains through price fluctuations and staking rewards. As the primary currency within Evercraft's ecosystem, $ECET facilitates transactions, incentivizes participation, and unlocks exclusive privileges. Initially launched as an ERC20 token for liquidity and accessibility, it's poised for expansion onto various exchanges. Evercraft's integration with the Constellation DAG Metagraph ensures transparent tracking of CO2 emissions and issues environmental certificates as NFTs, showcasing their dedication to sustainability. Future plans include transitioning $ECET to Constellation's L0 standard, promising enhanced utility and adaptability. Leveraging Constellation's innovative Layer-0 protocol, $ECET thrives on infinite scalability and security, empowering stakeholders with advanced smart contracts and state channels. With a meticulous token allocation and a focus on equitable benefits, $ECET holders play a vital role in financing Evercraft's groundbreaking projects, including the revolutionary ACA facility for Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene production.