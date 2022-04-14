Evercraft Ecotechnologies (ECET) Tokenomics
Evercraft Ecotechnologies (ECET) Information
Evercraft Ecotechnologies introduces the $ECET Token, a cornerstone of their environmentally conscious ecosystem. This token not only offers investors a chance to support sustainable projects but also opens avenues for potential gains through price fluctuations and staking rewards. As the primary currency within Evercraft's ecosystem, $ECET facilitates transactions, incentivizes participation, and unlocks exclusive privileges. Initially launched as an ERC20 token for liquidity and accessibility, it's poised for expansion onto various exchanges. Evercraft's integration with the Constellation DAG Metagraph ensures transparent tracking of CO2 emissions and issues environmental certificates as NFTs, showcasing their dedication to sustainability. Future plans include transitioning $ECET to Constellation's L0 standard, promising enhanced utility and adaptability. Leveraging Constellation's innovative Layer-0 protocol, $ECET thrives on infinite scalability and security, empowering stakeholders with advanced smart contracts and state channels. With a meticulous token allocation and a focus on equitable benefits, $ECET holders play a vital role in financing Evercraft's groundbreaking projects, including the revolutionary ACA facility for Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene production.
Evercraft Ecotechnologies (ECET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Evercraft Ecotechnologies (ECET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Evercraft Ecotechnologies (ECET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Evercraft Ecotechnologies (ECET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ECET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ECET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ECET's tokenomics, explore ECET token's live price!
ECET Price Prediction
Want to know where ECET might be heading? Our ECET price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.