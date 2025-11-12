Etheism is an ERC-20 token with serial numbers that incorporates a unique feature: it embeds an SVG image of an 'Etheist Freak' directly within the token’s transaction data. This image is generated using a mathematical formula inspired by DNA sequencing, evolving as the token supply decreases.

Unlike standard ERC-721 tokens, which use separate protocols for storing images, Etheism integrates its image directly into the token itself. This approach establishes Etheism as a protocol distinct from traditional token standards.