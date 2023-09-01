ETF The Token (ETF) Tokenomics
What is the project about? $ETF stands as the bridge between memetic value and one of the most pivotal catalysts crypto has ever seen: spot BTC ETF applications and the SEC's decisions surrounding them.
What makes your project unique? ETF The Token draws upon the unique spot BTC ETF narrative, allowing for the gamification of the pending ETF applications and building a community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts.
History of your project. ETF The Token was launched on September 1, 2023 on the decentralized exchange Uniswap.
What’s next for your project? ETF The Token gamifies each SEC decision regarding the pending spot ETF applications. Please refer to the website etf.live for a detailed roadmap.
What can your token be used for? Currently, ETF The Token can be exchanged on Uniswap and can also function as any other ERC-20 token.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
