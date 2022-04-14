Eternals (ETER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Eternals (ETER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Eternals (ETER) Information Eternals is a gaming ecosystem that aims to unite multiple game worlds into a single, ever-expanding multiverse. Its purpose is to empower studios and publishers to transform creative ideas into interconnected gaming universes, leveraging Web3 tools like blockchain for extended game lifecycles and community-owned intellectual properties. The platform functions as a bridge between creators and players, delivering immersive, dynamic experiences that transcend traditional gaming. Its utility lies in fostering innovation, enabling profit through revenue generation (millions in six months), and building a loyal community (thousands of users). By integrating creativity, community ownership, and profitability, Eternals seeks to redefine gaming as a collaborative, evolving adventure. Official Website: https://eternals.game Whitepaper: https://docs.eternals.game Buy ETER Now!

Eternals (ETER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eternals (ETER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 367.77K $ 367.77K $ 367.77K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.28B $ 1.28B $ 1.28B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.86M $ 2.86M $ 2.86M All-Time High: $ 0.00126503 $ 0.00126503 $ 0.00126503 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00028631 $ 0.00028631 $ 0.00028631 Learn more about Eternals (ETER) price

Eternals (ETER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Eternals (ETER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ETER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ETER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ETER's tokenomics, explore ETER token's live price!

ETER Price Prediction Want to know where ETER might be heading? Our ETER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

