ERNIE ($ERNIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ERNIE ($ERNIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ERNIE ($ERNIE) Information The first coin launched on Moonshot x AirLock, that top 50 holders will get rewards daily from lp fees. The original team sold, and community paid for everything to support this unique project that people need to compete who is going to stay in top 50 and who isn't. Rewards will be sent directly to your wallet from LP wallet(no need to confirm or authorize anything) Backed up from many Twitter Influencers. Official Website: https://ernieonsol.com/ Buy $ERNIE Now!

ERNIE ($ERNIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ERNIE ($ERNIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 746.57K $ 746.57K $ 746.57K Total Supply: $ 843.52M $ 843.52M $ 843.52M Circulating Supply: $ 843.52M $ 843.52M $ 843.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 746.57K $ 746.57K $ 746.57K All-Time High: $ 0.00176372 $ 0.00176372 $ 0.00176372 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000916 $ 0.00000916 $ 0.00000916 Current Price: $ 0.00088657 $ 0.00088657 $ 0.00088657 Learn more about ERNIE ($ERNIE) price

ERNIE ($ERNIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ERNIE ($ERNIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $ERNIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $ERNIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $ERNIE's tokenomics, explore $ERNIE token's live price!

$ERNIE Price Prediction Want to know where $ERNIE might be heading? Our $ERNIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $ERNIE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!