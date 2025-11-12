Erha is a Chinese meme project themed around the Husky dog, designed as a cultural community token. Beyond its meme origin, Erha is building a multi-chain launchpad and decentralized exchange (DEX) that currently operates on Solana and OKX’s X Layer network. The project aims to provide a playful yet functional entry point for community-driven tokens, enabling new meme assets to launch, trade, and grow across ecosystems while preserving the grassroots spirit of on-chain culture.