EMIT is a next-gen yield farming protocol on PulseChain, merging classic emissions with reflection token mechanics. Stake LP tokens to earn daily emissions, or single-sided stake EMIT to earn stable tokens from the 4% fee on EMIT transactions. With dual incentives, EMIT empowers users to capture yield through farming or fee-driven staking for sustainable DeFi rewards. EMIT is the premier yield farming experience on PulseChain and is truly an innovation improving upon the classic yield farming experience.